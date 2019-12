As you walk out the door this morning, you might think to leave the winter jacket at home... with temperatures in the upper 40's and low 50's, who could blame you!

But I'm here to tell you to turn around and grab that jacket because you'll need it by this evening as temperatures fall into the 30's for your drive home. Winds are still blustery too, out of the South and West at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph, making windchill feel even colder!