A Bennington County man is charged with manslaughter in western Massachusetts connected with the death of his two-year-old son overnight, according to WTEN.

Darel Galorenzo, 35, of Readsboro crashed his car in Clarksburg, Massachusetts — which borders Vermont — just before 2:00 Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police say Galorenzo’s son had been in the car with him and was missing.

First responders found the boy in a nearby brook about 20 minutes after the crash. He died at a hospital; investigators say the toddler’s injuries were consistent with drowning. They also say Galorenzo was driving drunk and may have left his son in the water while trying to run away.

Bennington County and the crash scene both lie within the coverage area of WTEN, the Nexstar station in Albany, New York. They report that Galorenzo is being held at a Massachusetts State Police barracks on $100,000 bail. Besides manslaughter, his criminal charges include reckless endangerment of a child, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating under the influence.