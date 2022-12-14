Local officials are supporting the fight against breast cancer in Plattsburgh, as the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraiser has raised over 40 million dollars since its inception, with one local raising over 4,000 dollars for the campaign this past October.

Ben Bradford is a sales consultant at Della Honda in Plattsburgh and was the top individual fundraiser this year. He said he got a call one day to help out and didn’t look back.

“It’s huge to raise this money but I did it because Joan Sterling from the American Cancer Society just called me one day and said ‘please’ and that was 3 years ago, this is my 3rd year,” he said.

“I just reached out to 20 good men in our community and asked them if they’d like to be part of it,” said Joan Sterling, the Senior Community Development Director for the American Cancer Society. “I asked if they had a passion for raising money for breast cancer and they all said yes.”

The City of Plattsburgh Mayor Christopher Rosenquest and Assemblyman Billy Jones offered themselves up as a prize, to wear a pink gorilla and flamingo costume and wave to traffic on Route 3, to bring more awareness to the cause.

“This is a great public service to highlight the American Cancer Society and their fundraising efforts for the month,” Rosenquest said. “We volunteered for this, just to bring awareness and to support community effort on this great fundraising event and you know, it’s all fun, we don’t always take things seriously, so here we are.

After he got out of the pink gorilla costume, Jones said helping out anyway possible is the least he can do.

“It’s great to give back to the community in my small way of doing that for a great cause, I mean these guys raise a ton of money,” he said “We really have to think about what it’s for, and it’s for helping people, and helping cure this awful, dreaded cancer.”

The local chapter of the American Cancer Society raised over $55,000 during the month of October, blowing their $40,000 goal out of the water.

Anyone looking to fundraise for real men wear pink in October of 2023 can go to the American Cancer Society’s website at https://www.cancer.org/ to find out how they can help.