Recent rainfall in Vermont makes peak blueberry season even better

It is peak blueberry season, and people are flocking to Pelkey’s Blueberries in Charlotte. It’s a chance to get together once again, but that’s not all.

“Because of the rain and then we had the hot weather that ripened them up,” William Pelkey, owner said. “Then the rain swelled them up and they came out perfect.”

Pelkey said they see at least 1,000 people come to pick blueberries a week. This year the blueberries are exceptionally large.

“Usually you get a few in the beginning that are large on a bush, maybe ten or twelve that are big guys,” Pelkey said. “But this year you have entire bushes loaded with big berries.”

Bonnie Huizenga came to pick blueberries with her granddaughters.

“They just fall in your hand,” Huizenga said. “I just pulled one out now and this is like the average size and it’s really big.”

She freezes most of them and uses them in the winter.

“I’ve made blueberry muffins and sometimes we make pies and smoothies,” Huizenga said.

Mary Contompasis comes every year.

“I am here with my girlfriends, bringing all our kids for years and years,” Contompasis said. “And we still come even though our kids are all grown up.”

At the Charlotte Village Winery, next to the blueberry picking, they use the blueberries for the wine. Paige Maxson helps with wine tasting.

“We have had a tone of blueberries this season,” Maxson said. “So the wine we make is made from 100% blueberries, our blueberry wine is, so that is definitely helpful.”

Bonnie Huizenga said taste tests are a must when picking the blueberries.

“We have to make sure they taste good before we put it in our buckets,” Huizenga said.