Recent upgrades likely spared Jeffersonville from significant flood damage

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. – Recent upgrades intended to mitigate the impacts of flooding on the village of Jeffersonville likely prevented evacuations and significant damage earlier this month.

A recently-built bridge and culvert now directs waters away from the village into the Lamoille River, where previously flood waters from Mt. Mansfield often flowed into the village.

“When we did the modeling, it was estimated that it would reduce flood waters by about a foot,” said Seth Jensen of the Lamoille County Planning Commission. “If not for this project, we probably would’ve been talking about evacuating parts of the village.”

Historic flooding on November 1 closed down part of Route 15 in nearby Cambridge and left dozens of other roads closed across Vermont.

In 2011, a senior living facility had to be evacuated in Jeffersonville due to flooding. Planning for the new bridge and culvert began shortly after with funding provided by FEMA.

Jensen said other communities could benefit from upgrades like this.

“This is a very common problem throughout Vermont and infrastructure retrofits could be beneficial,” Jensen said. “This was a critical issue, a really major concern for a lot of people.”