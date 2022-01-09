The Vermont Department of Health reported one coronavirus-related death on Saturday and 2,642 new COVID-19 cases. It was the Green Mountain State’s second daily record high for new infections in three days, with nearly 500 more cases than Thursday’s previous record.

About two-thirds of the infections did not have a county of origin identified yet. Among the cases that did, 309 were in Bennington County, 213 were in Chittenden County and 105 were in Windham County. Franklin County had 85, Windsor County had 45 and Addison County had 30. There were 26 in Washington County, 21 in Orange County and 19 in Rutland County. Orleans County had 14, followed by Caledonia County with seven and Essex County with five. There were four in Grand Isle County and two in Lamoille County.

Seventeen Vermonters were in intensive care; 92 more were hospitalized without needing an ICU bed. Out of more than 2,900,000 tests taken to date in the Green Mountain State, there have been 76,421 positive cases. Four hundred eighty-three patients have died.

Vermont’s case dashboard no longer tracks how many people have been tested or how many patients have recovered from their infections. However, the vaccine dashboard showed that 80% of Vermonters age five and older are fully vaccinated and 59% have also had a booster shot.

There were no updates available Saturday from either our New York coverage area — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County — or anywhere in New Hampshire.