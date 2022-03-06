Town Meeting Day was this past Tuesday, but for one of the City Council seats on the ballot in Burlington, the local election isn’t over just yet. There will be a recount in Ward 7 on Monday.

The results available Tuesday night showed incumbent Ali Dieng — the lone independent on the City Council — besting Democratic challenger Aleczander Stith by just two votes. Independent hopeful Olivia Irene Taylor trailed both of them.

Stith asked Queen City officials for the recount. Four teams of election officers will likely need about three hours to count all of the ballots by hand. Dieng and Stith both declined to comment when Local 22 & Local 44 News reached out to them on election night.