Recovery center opens in Johnson in memory of Vermont woman

In 2019, Jena Tatro died from an opioid overdose. On Saturday, a recovery center will open in her memory, Jenna’s House.

“I think it gives a lot of hope to people and it’s a way for people to connect and get better,” Dawn Tatro, Jenna’s mom said.

Greg and Dawn Tatro are Jenna’s parents. They want to break the stigma of addiction and help people.

“If everyone knows what we are doing and everyone can be a part of it then people are going to realize that addiction is a disease of the brain,” Greg Tatro said.

In partnership with the North Central Vermont Recovery Center, the Executive Director Daniel Franklin said they see a substantial shift in people’s health around five years.

“So if we can get somebody to get five years of recovery, their chances of living their whole lives in recovery, their odds improve drastically,” Franklin said.

On the ground floor of Jenna’s House is the first fitness center for people in recovery and their families in the state of Vermont.

“And it’s really just meant to improve health outcomes to help people feel better and stronger in their recovery,” Franklin said.

Jenna’s House offers an events venue upstairs open to the community, health and wellness program and a moms in recovery support program.

“Which is a state funded support system for pregnant and parenting women and helping guide them through recoveries,” Franklin said.

The Sheriff of Lamoille County Roger Marcoux said most of their calls come from people going through mental health crises related to substance abuse disorder

“When law enforcement officers deal with people and people in crisis are ready for help at that moment it’s so important to have resources to go at that moment,” Marcoux said.

And when the Tatro’s saw the sign that said Jenna’s House, it brought many emotions.

“It made me cry, it makes me cry,” Dawn Tatro said. “To see what’s happening and we are helping so many people. That was Jenna’s wish. And we lost her and something came out. It’s going to help so many others.”