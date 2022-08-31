Wednesday marks International Overdose Awareness Day, and one recovery center in Northern Vermont is remembering those who died from an overdose and is calling for more awareness.

In 2019, Jenna Tatro died from an opioid overdose. Her family created Jenna’s Promise in her memory, a recovery community with a whole-life approach to the treatment of substance use disorder. The organization helps people find sober housing, treatment services, and an innovative work program that provides valuable job skills.

According to the Vermont Health Department, in 2021, we experienced 215 deaths due to opioid overdose. Through May this year, we are at 77 deaths.

Gregory Tatro, Jenna’s brother, wants the community to know Jenna’s Promise is there to help.

“Because often times when people are getting into recovery they are really struggling with just basic skills, having gone through this experience,” Tatro said. “So teaching them and giving them the support to do customer service and show up on time for a job, and start getting a paycheck again and get those skills back is something we are really proud of too.”

Jenna’s Promise works in partnership with the North Central Vermont Recovery Center. For more information, click here.