A well-known New Year’s resolution leads many to their goals for the month of January. Individuals who experience alcohol and substance abuse are using the encouragement of ‘Dry January’ toward sobriety.

The Turning Point Center in Burlington offers recovery support services to anyone struggling with alcohol and drug usage. The center has already seen three more inquiries in the first week of 2023 than the entire month of December.

A Recovery Coach Services Coordinator at the center, Emily Korkosz, believes people’s New Year resolutions are a driving force in the increased numbers.

“I think it’s sort of like the gym membership; like new year, new me. People make these goals and they’re going to go hard that first month and probably come to the center a lot more and it’s up to us to make those connections,” said Korkosz.

The Turning Point Center is open every day of the year from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone looking for assistance in recovery within the greater Burlington area is welcomed by the center.