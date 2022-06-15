Several criminal arrests involving drugs are being seen all across the Green Mountain State. In a recent press release from Milton Police, around 10,000 bags of heroin containing fentanyl were confiscated in early May. Other similar cases were reported in Washington County and Burlington over the past several months. For those who are struggling with addiction, the Turning Point Center is around to lend a helping hand.

“They can come in feeling connected, feeling understood which can plant a seed of hope for people,” says Executive Director Cam Lauf. ” [It can] provide them a sense of belonging, meaning and opportunity to grow and change.”

The Executive Director says he typically sees fewer cases during summer seasons. But this year, things are different. He believes the pandemic is partly to blame.

“It’s really the isolation,” Lauf says.

Cam Lauf knows the importance of being there for others.

He himself started as a volunteer at the Turning Point Center where he began his own road to recovery.

“I fell in love with being able to share a space with people that all have the understanding that they can emphasize where I’m at with my recovery,” Lauf says. “It was a way where I could connect with others where I couldn’t previously.”

Lauf says addiction happens very gradually and can go undetected.

“One of the ways I looked at it was being in a rip tide and being pulled out at sea,” Lauf says. “You want to go swimming and have fun but then it traps you.”

He tells those who are battling to never give up.

“If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl. If you can’t crawl, do whatever it takes to keep moving forward.”

The Executive Director encourages those who need help to reach out to The Turning Point Center in Burlington.