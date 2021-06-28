Recovery mission in progress for missing boater on Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Crews are searching for a boater who went missing Monday on Lake Champlain.

First responders arrived just after 4 pm Monday afternoon near the mouth of the Winooski River, just off of the Burlington Bike Path.

A search helicopter circled above the lake for several hours, and crews in boats also combed through the area. Burlington Police and Fire were on the scene until late Monday evening.

As of Monday night, they’re considering it a recovery mission.

“First and foremost, we want to find somebody, and that’s obviously our priority,” said Burlington firefighter C. McDonough. “Once we transition to recovery mode, we very much want to bring closure to the family, it’s unfortunate we couldn’t do that tonight.”

Colchester Technical Rescue also responded, and the helicopter search was lead by the Coast Guard and flew up from Cape Cod to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.