Recreational cannabis sales in Vermont start on October 1 and Magic Mann in Essex is ready.

“I am finally feeling really excited, and relieved all of the big checkboxes have been checked,” said Meredith Mann, CEO of Magic Mann. Mann says when you show up in one month, they will be set to sell. “When you walk into Magic Mann you will be greeted by a security friendly face who will check your ID and send you over to a budtender station to learn and get your products.”

Meanwhile in Burlington, there is some uncertainty about the start date.

“I am feeling anxious, I am feeling nervous, I am feeling frustrated, said Tito Bern, owner of The Bern Gallery. “I think I am feeling every emotion you can think of. I think October 1 is going to be a big let down, I don’t think there is going to be very much product.”

James Pepper, the Chair of Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board says some of the biggest problems our retailers are going to face early on are filling their shelves. “That can be very frustrating for people that have been waiting for so long for cannabis legalization and to purchase it legally and to wait in a line and find out that the shelves are empty.”

The process does not end with license approval. “There is a lot of cross jurisdictional input that has to happen from fire safety to the tax department to local cannabis commissions,” said Peppers.

As for Tito Bern, he is hoping to sell sooner than later. “You know it’s been a dream of mine since I left high school to do this, and it’s amazing to finally be fulfilling my dream in that way.”

People can submit applications at any time.