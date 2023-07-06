Rutland, VT– The American Red Cross of Vermont is worried about a summer blood shortage. To help support the need, it’s bringing back the annual Mini Gift of Life Blood Drive in Rutland on July 11th. But, the drive has more open appointments than anticipated.

The blood drive is named in honor of Peter Giancola, a musician, Rutland community member, and father of four. He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 53 in 2020.

Giancola’s daughters say receiving blood helped him thrive, and hope the blood drive will help give back to the community.

The drive is being held in Rutland on Tuesday, July 11th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both the Elks Lodge and Franklin Event Center.

Donor Recruiter for the Red Cross of Vermont Lisa Fitzgerald notes, “donations for blood continue to go down in the summer but the need increases.”

“Right now, blood is leaving hospital shelves quicker than we’re bringing it in. Summer is just a hard time, people are vacationing, college is out, high schools are out, so we really need people to come out for this blood drive,” she adds.

Fitzgerald notes 80 pints of blood are needed by Vermont patients every day, adding up to 560 people needed to donate blood each week.

The Red Cross is giving out dry bags and $15 gift cards as incentives to sign up.