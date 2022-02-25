March marks Red Cross month and for the first time ever, the organization declared a national blood crisis in January.

“This is the worst blood shortage the Red Cross has faced in more than a decade,” said Kevin Mazuzan, the Executive Director of Red Cross Vermont.

Mazuzan says the omicron variant, winter weather, and staffing shortages have all fueled the current crisis. While it’s ideal to have a 5-7 day supply on deck, recently the Red Cross has had less than one day’s worth of blood in the bank.

“The Red Cross has been forced to limit blood product distribution to hospitals as a result of what’s now a national blood crisis,” Mazuzan said.

Dr. Sarah Harm oversees blood transfusion practices and the prioritization of blood at UVM Medical Center.

“We’ve come up with some pretty creative ways to make sure we have enough blood for our patients given the current crisis,” Dr. Harm said. “We don’t really have that buffer of blood inventory that we’re used to having, so we’re learning how to with a much lower inventory than we had in the past.”

Doctors say that adequate supply is crucial because blood is used for a wide range of treatments, including for cancer patients and trauma and they can’t always predict when they will need more blood.

“Any patient could need this, this is not a rare occurrence that we need to give blood,” says Mark Bisanzo, an ER Physician at UVM. “It could easily happen to any one of us that we could be involved in an accident on the road or skiing, or we could have some type of anemia or blood loss where we could need blood.”