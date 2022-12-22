Many are preparing for the upcoming major storm before the holiday weekend, whether it be different agencies or individual households across the state. The Red Cross of Northern New England is no stranger to helping out during and after a major storm like the one forecasted.

According to the Regional Disaster Officer, John Montes, teams met today to survey potential staffing needs for this weekend, if the Red Cross is called upon to help. The organization is also checking over its supplies and making sure its generators have gas.

The Red Cross works closely with state and local agencies during storms to figure out where it needs to send volunteers. For Friday’s storm, the organization is preparing to set up potential warming centers and shelters.

“The Red Cross is currently preparing to support the states and the municipalities within the states,” Montes says.

“With a storm like this you anticipate prolonged power outages, disruptions to other utilities– water, heat, gas. And then you also anticipate potential flooding or freezing. So warming centers, potential shelters are what we’re preparing to support,” he adds.

To prepare yourself for an upcoming storm, Montes says to keep enough water, extra batteries, non-perishable food, a first aid kit, and tools on hand in case of an emergency. If warming centers do open up, Montes advises to call 211 in Vermont to find out where the nearest center is.