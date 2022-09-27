Ahead of the hurricane, many across the nation are eager to lend a helping hand to those in the Sunshine State. Ten volunteers from the Red Cross of Northern New England are being deployed to Florida.

“Just being able to be some level of support for someone’s who’s hurting, confused and scared,” said Joanna Russell, a Red Cross volunteer. “I just want to be that level of support.”

“I wanted to do something more significant where I can help people,” said Hinesburg native John Clifford. Clifford made the trip on Tuesday morning and had just 24 hours to pack his bags and head out the door. “It was pretty crazy, telling my family and having my neighbors know. It’s hectic.”

Clifford is stationed at an emergency evacuation in Wimauma and says Floridians are ready to weather the storm. “They’re pretty upbeat, they know what to do. Stores are crowded, shelves are getting empty.”

Not all volunteers have left yet. As of Tuesday evening, Joanna Russell is on standby in Richmond, VT. “Volunteering is my passion. I’ve done it most of my entire life and this was just a new way for me to volunteer somewhere where I can be useful.”

The Red Cross also plans on sending tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida. If you would like to help, the Red Cross highly encourages you to donate on its website.