When something happens in the community, whether it’s a fire or a natural disaster, Red Cross volunteers are trained and ready to step in and help. Erica Fuller, one such volunteer, knows what a large-scale disaster looks like. In 2020, she helped victims of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana, and last year, she traveled to California to help victims of the wildfires. She says volunteering is about putting challenges aside in your own life to help others.

“I’ve been able to sit down with folks in the lobby of a shelter and just hear their story and lost all of their belongings and their home and leave from that experience feeling grateful that I’m not in that situation and feeling grateful I was able to support them in that moment,” said Fuller. “So whether it’s down the street, across town or across the nation, there can be opportunities for our volunteer disaster to support.”

There are no age limits for volunteering. Alice Munson, who is 90 years old, is still doing what she can to help. “I keep saying I should stop, but I can’t,” said Munson. “I just think it’s very important.” Munson has been volunteering at blood drives in Middlebury, Vermont, for more than 20 years.

“We’re the first people they talk to when they come in,” said Munson. She greets donors, checks off names, and helps make sure the donation process goes seamlessly. This Red Cross Month, Munson wants to see other community members hop on board, especially given the current nationwide blood crisis.

“It makes you feel good to volunteer,” said Munson. “I enjoy the people and I always like to hear how many pints we have collected.”