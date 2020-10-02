Red Onion Café to relocate from Church Street to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vt. – Red Onion Café announced that they will move to Charlotte Crossings at the end of the month, leaving the Church Street Marketplace after 30 years in Burlington.

“I started to look for a new location once the pandemic started and impacted my business so significantly,” said Mickey West, owner of Red Onion. “Between the high rent on Church Street and the dwindling foot traffic due to people increasingly working from home, making a move to Charlotte was a no-brainer. I’ll be closer to home, on busy Route 7, serving my food to a great community.”

Charlotte Crossings is located off of Route 7 in Charlotte. West plans to open at the new location in mid-November as a retail store selling bread, prepared foods, Vermont merchandise and their signature sandwiches.

“We are so excited to have Mickey relocate The Red Onion to Charlotte Crossings,” said Mike Dunbar, owner of Charlotte Crossings. “We have been working to cultivate a community within our building, and The Red Onion is a great addition. We’re thrilled that Mickey will bring breakfast, lunch, and to-go prepared foods to Charlotte. Over the summer, we hosted a pop-up restaurant and food truck events, and have seen that the greater Charlotte area is hungry for food options. If you have never had a Red Onion sandwich, you are in for a treat!”

Red Onion Café will continue to operate on Church Street until the end of October. West said she is excited to relocate to her hometown of Charlotte, but will miss the people she’s met in her 30 years in Burlington. Many of them have said they will visit at Charlotte Crossings.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant decrease of foot traffic on Church Street, and West was concerned about staying.

“Everybody on Church Street needs the summers to save up money and get through the winter because it’s so dead,” West said. “When I could see we weren’t going to have any kind of a real summer, I knew there was no way I would make it through the winter.”