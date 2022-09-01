With the Vermont high school football season starting on Friday, the shortage of referees threatens to put some games in jeopardy. In sports, teams must have a certain number of players on the field. If not, games can’t be played. The same is true for refs.

“In some other sports, they’ve had to have games rescheduled or cancelled because there weren’t enough officials.”

Football games are typically played on Friday night, but with a shortage of refs, league officials have been forced to schedule games on typical off-days.

“We’re seeing the use of Thursday night games, Saturday games, Sunday games when appropriate,” said Lauren Thomas of the Vermont Principals Association.

Frank Martel has been refereeing for over 50 years. “This will be my 52nd year. I came in at 1971.” Martel played basketball and baseball at St. Anne’s Academy in Swanton where he graduated in 1966. After becoming a teacher, he wanted to stay near the field.

“You get to meet a lot of people, athletics directors, players. I made so many friendships throughout the years. It’s fun, it’s not work. I get to exercise and I get paid to exercise which I think is a good thing.”

Martel says referees have a lot of power to dictate games and with great power comes great responsibility. “I get pleasure out of controlling the game and trying to make the right calls.”

For players, playing in state championship games is a big deal and the same is true for referees who officiate them. “There’s a bigger stage, a lot of people are watching you.”

Martel says being a good ref is all about doing the best job you can. “Fans want us to make the right call for their team. So basically, half the fans agree with your call and half don’t regardless of what you do.”

He says they typically get 10-20 new refs each year but they have a hard time retaining them. “The main reason probably is getting criticism from people, coaches or players or spectators. You must be thick-skinned to be a good referee and to stick with it.”

He adds that driving long distances can pose challenges. “Some officials don’t want to travel an hour each way to officiate a game.” Martel says they are in desperate need of referees in the Montpelier, Morrisville, Middlebury, and St. Johnsbury areas.

The VPA says they are still accepting applications. “There’s not a whole lot of people who have graduated high school football game that are suiting up for a full contact football game but still love the sport and this is one avenue where they can be a part of a sport that they love.

“You get to exercise; you get paid for it and you have a challenge. So, if you like challenges and you get to exercise and make an extra cash, become a referee.”

Martel was inducted into the 2022 VPA Hall of Fame.

If you are interested in becoming a Vermont high school referee, you are highly encouraged to visit the VPA website.