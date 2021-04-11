Region reports 256 new COVID-19 infections Sunday, but no deaths

Vermont reported 222 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Chittenden County had 70 of the infections. There were 27 in Orleans County and 19 in Orange County. Caledonia County was next with 17, followed by Rutland County with 15. Bennington County had 14 and Windham County had 13. There were 12 in Addison County; Washington County and Windsor County had eight apiece. Franklin County had seven and Essex County had six. Lamoille County had five, while Grand Isle County had one.

Out of more than 365,000 people that have taken almost 1,435,000 total tests, there have been 21,202 cases and 17,354 people recovered. Two hundred and thirty-one Vermonters have died, while 29% of Vermonters are now fully vaccinated.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 28 new patients, making for county-wide totals of 3,371 cases, 21 deaths and 3,153 people recovered. Sullivan County had six new infections, which made for totals of 1,515 cases, 23 deaths and 1,445 recoveries.

There were 415 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 88,854 cases out of nearly 715,000 people tested. New Hampshire had one newly-reported deaths for a total of 1,257 statewide; 84,364 people have recovered. Twenty-two percent of Granite Staters are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had no new cases. Their totals remained at 2,428 cases and 16 deaths; 2,359 patients have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.