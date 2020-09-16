Registered Vermont voters to get ballots by mail

A box of absentee ballots waits to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. Mail-in ballots have exploded in popularity since the pandemic spread in mid-March, at the peak of primary season.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Secretary of State Jim Condos says registered Vermont voters will automatically receive a ballot in mail for the November election and may return it by mail or drop it off at their town clerk’s office early, or bring their ballot to the polls on Election Day.

Condos says ballots will start to be mailed on Sept. 21 and any voter who does not receive one by Oct. 1 should contact their town clerk. He says ballots are being mailed “to preserve the voting rights of all eligible Vermonters during a pandemic, while protecting the public health by reducing high traffic in-person voting on Election Day.”

