Rehab patients at Fanny Allen in Colchester transferred to Burlington

UVM Medical Center is moving 25 rehab patients at its Fanny Allen campus in Colchester to Burlington as a precaution. Fourteen Fanny Allen staff members have reported feeling faint, dizzy, weak or nauseous within the past few days.

We’re told that all 14 employees have recovered, and that no patients or other Fanny Allen services have been affected. After working with an outside consultant, the health system believes this situation is not connected with the air quality problems in Fanny Allen’s operating rooms that caused the rooms to shut down from early December to late January. Tests apparently now show normal air quality in the Fanny Allen building.

However, the health system will investigate with the help of the Vermont Department of Health. After deciding Saturday afternoon that the rehab patients should be transferred, UVMMC officials say they began the several-hours-long transfer process at about 7:30 Saturday night.

