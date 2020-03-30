Religious organizations move services online

Sundays are typically a time of worship for some religions. At a time when people are looking to faith in light of all of the recent darkness, how are churches handling social distancing measures?

Your typical Sunday routine may have looked a little bit different these past few weeks. They’re definitely different for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington. Since March 20th, all regularly scheduled public celebrations of Catholic Mass, sacraments and devotions, have been suspended until further notice.

Once the stay-at-home warning was put in place, they began live streaming masses so that people could still be together, but at home.

“Now that we are being asked to work from home, we have priests running all of this technology on their own. It’s pretty amazing, this was not part of their training. So we’ve done our best to set up a computer that they can just switch on and off, that’s all connected,” says Ellen Kane, Executive Director of Communications for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.

She says that while we do need to do our parts in social distancing to help flatten the curve, there will be a light at the end of the tunnel in due time. “There will be a lot to celebrate when we can open our doors again. We just hope that people will stay hopeful, and participate in ways that they can. And you know, don’t be over come by fear, but really use this time to strengthen your prayer life”

Their masses are streamed daily Monday through Friday at noon and on Sunday at 10 AM you can click here for more information.