Remains found in Weathersfield believed to be missing woman

Weathersfield, Vt. – Police say they believe they found the remains of a missing woman in Weathersfield Vermont near Little Ascutney Road.

The remains are believed to be 50 year-old Tonia Bushway who was reported missing on July 13th, lived nearby.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and identity.

VSP are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Tips can be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

