The remains of a Hinesburg native who was killed in World War II will be buried at the Hinesburg Village Cemetery on September 3. Army Pvt. Alevin A. Hathaway was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division, and was deployed to battle German forces near Hürtgen, Germany.

He was reported missing in action on November 6, 1944, but his body was not recovered. He was then declared killed in action on November 7, 1945.

Hathaway was declared non-recoverable in December 1950, however, a historian with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency determined that a set of unidentified remains that were recovered from a minefield south of Hürtgen in 1946, could have belonged to Hathaway. The remains had been buried in the Ardennes American Cemetery in Neupré, Belgium.

The remains were transported to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska and on January 14, 2020, the DPAA announced the remains were identified to belong to Hathaway. Hathaway had been recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, but now, a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.