Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life

In this remarkable year, we at Local 22 & Local 44 know many women have done and continue to do remarkable things. We want to hear their stories.

Remarkable Women is a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life. Local 22 & Local 44 are looking for Remarkable Women in Vermont, the North Country and the Upper Valley.

If you have a woman in your life who inspires you, please use the form below to nominate her. In March, we’ll recognize four finalists from our region who will be considered for Nexstar’s national Woman of the Year Award.

Help us elevate your Remarkable Woman as part of our International Women’s Day celebration this coming March 8. Nominations are only open through December 20, so check it out now.

Elizabeth Grimes Rutland, VT Elizabeth Grimes is a mom to many. Not just the seven kids she and her husband, Alex, are raising, but every child who benefits from her non-profit. Read More… Amanda Conger West Swanton, VT Amanda Conger is a dedicated student and an incredible hockey player for Saint Anselm College. She has her whole life ahead of her, and thanks to her generosity, so does Cameron Oulette. Read More… Wynona Ward Vershire, VT Wynona Ward overcame trauma that could have killed her. Now she uses her strength to help other women. Read More… Kathy Lavoie St. Albans Kathy spends her time helping others and gives people in the community a chance to reshape their lives. Read More…