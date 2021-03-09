Remarkable Women: Patricia Sites

PLANFIELD, NH- Patricia Sites has been a Registered Nurse at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for over 20 years. When the unthinkable – a deadly pandemic – happened in March 2020, she knew she was going to need to work even harder.

“I come from a family of fireman and police officers. They put their life on the line every day and for me it was really not a hesitation,” said Sites. “I knew that it was sort of my burning building that I needed to run into.”

At the same time the pandemic started, her husband became sick with COVID -19 and he had to be hospitalized for a week. So, Patricia and her family spent time quarantining. After quarantining, Sites immediately volunteered to work in the COVID unit at Dartmouth Hitchcock. As a Per Diem nurse, she could have chose to stay at home with her four kids.

“As soon as I got the green light from our Occupational Medicine Department at Dartmouth Hitchcock and my manager said it was good for me to come back, I went right back. It just never crossed my mind to stop,” said Sites.

Sites worked over twelve hour shifts throughout the pandemic, and while it’s been hard, she said she’s just doing her job.

“Me going to work to do something that I absolutely love and can’t think of doing anything else just doesn’t resonate as doing anything outside of normal or ordinary,” said Sites.

While working long hours, Sites also managed to inform her family and the community about the pandemic. She thanks her family and her colleagues for being so supportive.

During the pandemic our healthcare workers have become our heroes and Patricia sites is no exception!

“The unknown was a little bit scary obviously, but there was also a little bit of excitement because finally we were able to really show our strength in the critical care field,” said Sites.

And that’s what makes Patricia Sites a Remarkable Woman.