Remarkable Women: Meet Elizabeth Grimes

Elizabeth Grimes is a mom to many. Not just the seven kids she and her husband, Alex, are raising, but every child who benefits from her non-profit. Tatum’s Totes gives supplies to kids in foster care. Bookbags stuffed with toothbrushes, toys and pajamas that they can take to their foster home.

Liz started looking into being a foster parent when their son Tatum died in his sleep. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is a medical mystery, but their pain is very real.

Through foster care Liz and Alex have adopted four adorable balls of sunshine that have now completed their beautiful family.

Watch Liz’s full story to see how she has taken the tragedy of losing Tatum, and turned it into something remarkable.