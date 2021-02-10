Remembering Kira Serisky and her impact on our community

Despite dealing with her own complex connective tissue disease, 17-year old Kira Serisky had a passion for animals. Before her death, her hard work drew praise from Dr. Joel English, at River Cove Animal Hospital in Williston Vermont, where she volunteered.

“The type of person that she was she just executed joy and kindness and strength despite all the things she had going on” Dr. Joel English said.

Kira died Sunday. You may remember her from a story we did back in 2019 when the Make a Wish Foundation granted her a full custom bedroom makeover at her home in Shelburne. It was an outer space-themed room and she used it as a space to foster kittens that were too young or weak to be adopted.

“Never thought about using that wish in any other way other than giving back to the animals that she cared for,” said Dr. Enlgish. “She would get up every two hours in the middle of the night to feed these young kittens that survive because she cared for them.”

She was always there for her animals even as she went through her own treatments. They had a rare bond with Kira.

But it wasn’t only how she made animals feel, it was also her impact on people.

“One of the most impressive things was her ability to talk to people that she never met before, sort of with a compassion and kindness that was beyond her age sort of she just was an impressive young woman.” Dr. English says that every time he was around her, it was a joy. “I could still picture the smile on her face when she was here and that’s what we will all miss.”

Kira will forever be in the hearts of the people who were lucky enough to know her.

“I think if all of us can touch as many people as she touched in her short time, we’ll be lucky.”