Today marks the anniversary of a tragedy, as 34 years ago, 270 lives were lost when Pan Am flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland.

The impact was felt across the country, and in particular, in one North Country town. Crown Point, New York, where four victims were from.

It was December 21st, 1988 when a bomb hidden inside flight 103 exploded, killing everyone on board and 11 more on the ground. That day, the small town of Crown Point, New York with a population of around 2,000 people, was struck with tragedy.

Sergeant Eric Williams was flying home to Crown Point with his wife Bonnie and their two little girls. Eric was 24, Bonnie was 21, Stephanie was a year old, and Brittany was just two months old at the time.

They are laid to rest at the Sacred Hearts cemetery in Crown Point.

Also affected by the tragedy was Syracuse University, where 35 students were traveling home from a semester abroad when the plane exploded. Now the university has a place of remembrance on its campus; a semi-circular structure with the names of all 35 students carved into it.

One known Vermonter was killed, Stuart Barclay from Farm Barnard.

Earlier this month progress was made in holding those responsible for the attack, as Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud was extradited to the United States where he is being accused of making the bomb that went off mid-flight; and two years of negotiations between the United States and Libya made the trial possible. Mas’ud would be the first person charged in the United States for the attack since it happened.

Victoria Cummock, whose husband was killed in the attack, said 34 years without arresting or prosecuting anyone by U.S. officials felt like a betrayal.