Lake Placid, NY — On Tuesday, New York’s Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado traveled to Lake Placid to tour the renovated Olympic Center ahead of the FISU World University Games.

The Olympic village will not only be hosting the FISU Games, but also the 2023 Ski Jumping World Cup.

“The games will have a big impact on us but that’s not the biggest impact,” said Art Devlin, Mayor of Lake Placid. “The biggest impact is what you have for the years and decades afterward. Hosting the games is more for the notoriety and the upgrade to your infrastructure, the advertisement of it, so that part of it will be very big for us.”

Each venue has seen its own upgrades in preparation for the events.

“We started with the Olympic Center renovations three years ago,” said Mike Pratt, CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority. “We remodeled the 1980 rink, the 1932 rink, replaced the entire 1977 vintage refrigeration system, and rebuilt the oval outside.”

Pratt believes with all of the renovations inside the Olympic Center, including a new retail shop and restaurant, the center will once again be a destination for tourists and locals.

Along with all of the renovations at the Olympic Center, the ski jumps, Mt. Van Hoevenberg, and Whiteface Mountain all saw upgrades to its infrastructure in order to make sure they can handle the events.

One local business owner is looking forward to the positive impacts the renovations will have on the business, but understands that not everyone may be looking forward to the events.

“In general, I see how it’s very important to the area to maintain the economy and to maintain growth in the area,” said Tammy Loewy, owner of Green Goddess Natural Market. “I hope that there will be some balance for the people who are being imposed by the games and the day-to-day issues of how to get somewhere in town”.

Devlin understands the construction has caused inconvenience for everyone but believes it will benefit the people of Lake Placid for decades. “Our biggest industry is tourism, it’s 85% of what we do here, the World University Games opened up doors to get improvements done that we normally couldn’t have done, and main street, everything that’s happening is all because of the world university games.”

He notes that the improvements to infrastructure like the water lines underneath Main Street that date back to 1906 could have been pushed back by nearly a decade without state funding thanks to hosting the FISU World University Games.

Devlin sees the FISU World University Games as a trial run, and if all goes well, Lake Placid will continue to host major international sporting events.