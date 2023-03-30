A restaurant in Burlington’s Old North End will likely close by the end of July. The management of the Little Morocco Cafe on North Winooski Avenue accuses the establishment’s landlord of forcing the business to shut down.

Management says they got a lease renewal letter in the mail on Thursday. It was reportedly an ultimatum from the landlord that increases the cafe’s current $2,000 monthly rent to $5,000 per month.

“That’s the Church Street Marketplace rent rate,” management said. “On Winooski Ave., there’s absolutely no way that we can afford, or anyone else that I know can afford, to come up with this.”

According to management, the landlord was not willing to negotiate a new rent amount. The cafe’s website and social media channels have information about this, but those posts don’t mention the deadline for whether to renew the lease or not. Cafe management says it’s Friday, March 31.

“If, by tomorrow, we don’t agree to his lease renewal terms — which is a 150% rent increase — we’ll be obliged to close our doors by July 31,” management said.

The management added that being a minority business owner is already difficult, especially within the last several years.

“The COVID pandemic played a lot of tricks on our industry and on a lot of mom-and-pop shops,” management said. “But yet, we still have to deal with these kinds of things that actually put more pressure on us not to be able to be successful.”

The management of the Little Morocco Cafe agreed to an interview on the conditions that their face not be shown and their name not be used. They didn’t say, either online or to ABC 22 and Fox 44, who the landlord is.

However, they didn’t have to do so. Hinsdale Properties is located within the same building as the cafe, 294 North Winooski Avenue. Hinsdale has a map on its own website of the properties the firm owns and manages, and 294 North Winooski is shown on that map.

By the point in time on Thursday that a reporter discovered this information, Hinsdale’s office was closed for the day. Hinsdale did not reply to multiple interview requests before Thursday night’s deadline — likely for the same reason.

Our coverage will be updated if and when the company replies.