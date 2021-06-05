Rep. Elise Stefanik is expecting her first child

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has a piece of personal news for the North Country. She’s pregnant.

Stefanik wrote on social media on Saturday that she’s expecting her first child this fall. She and her husband, Matt Manda, live about 40 miles north of Albany in the village of Schuylerville.

Last month, House Republicans elected Stefanik to the GOP’s number-three leadership position in that chamber. They ousted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from the post for her vote to impeach Donald Trump in January and for refuting his baseless claims that the November election was stolen from him.