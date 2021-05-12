Rep. Elise Stefanik set to replace former Conference Chairwomen Liz Cheney

Running unopposed, it appears Stefanik will ascend to the position of House Republican Conference Chair. Her constituents, however, are ambivalent about her path to leadership and the past few months.

Shortly after the vote to remove Liz Cheney, Rep. Elise Stefanik for New York’s 21 Congressional District announced her reasons for running for the position, the third highest role in the House.

While the former president and other GOP leaders have previously endorsed Stefanik, it was a letter to her colleagues Wednesday that made her campaign official.

She wrote, “I humbly ask to earn your vote for house republican conference chair to unify our message as a team and win the majority in 2022.”

“Elise has been a fighter for New York 21 so I’m sure put that fire in as GOP Conference Chair,” said Hunter Sartwell, Vice Chairman of the Clinton County Republican Committee.

Sartwell says removing Liz Cheney was less about her criticisms of Trump and more about having House Republican leadership on the same page.

“We need to be united now. We need to get the job done as a republican party that benefits the nation…so have united leadership is the very first step,” said Sartwell.

However, some are a disappointed by Wednesday’s events.

“I think it’s sad that they removed her. I mean, she was doing the right thing and putting the country in front of politics and the party, said Jerry Marking, Chairman of the Clinton County Democratic Committee.

Like other community members, Marking doesn’t find Cheney’s removal from the House fair.

“When you’re trying to do the right thing and you get criticized and you get punished for it…that’s when it becomes wrong,” he said.

One Plattsburgh resident respects the Wyoming Republic for expressing her beliefs.

“I’m not a republican, but I admire Liz Cheney for thinking for herself and not following all the Trumpism,” said Plattsburgh resident Sharon Bell.

Some people say they’re unsure about Stefanik as a leader.

“Elise isn’t from the North Country and as far as I’m concerned, she doesn’t represent the North Country,” said Plattsburgh resident Lowell Wurster.

Bell also said she doesn’t appear to represent the district.

“I’ve tried to attend some of her town halls. People who are not her supporters don’t seem to get to answer questions. I know several local democrats who have tried to meet with her unsuccessfully,” said Bell.

But Sartwell says house republicans need to work together.

“Elise just released a statement earlier where she was pushing a similar message, where as a party…to get things done, you need to have effective leadership and united leadership,” he said.

Stefanik has not yet assumed the position of conference chair. That vote is scheduled for Friday.