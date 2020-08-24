Rep. Elise Stefanik to speak on Wednesday at Republican National Convention

According to President Trump’s re-election campaign, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik will speak on Wednesday as part of the third night of the Republican National Convention. Organizers have not released a nightly schedule, so the time at which Stefanik will speak that evening is still unclear.

Stefanik gained President Trump’s attention last November during the House impeachment hearings, leading him to tweet that she is “a new Republican star”. The other speakers scheduled for Wednesday night at the convention include Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and Vice President Mike Pence.