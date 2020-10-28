Rep. Stefanik meets with supporters in Plattsburgh as Election Day nears

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) met with supporters in Plattsburgh on Monday for a sign-and-wave campaign event.

Rep. Stefanik was joined by several other G.O.P. candidates for State and local races, including Dan Stec, who is running for State Senate.

She urged supporters to vote early if possible, and expressed confidence that her party will fare well on Election Day next week.

“I’m so proud to be on the ballot not only with President Trump, but with amazing candidates at the State and local level,” Rep. Stefanik said.

Tedra Cobb, who is running to unseat Rep. Stefanik in New York’s 21st Congressional District, plans to hold a series of campaign events on Saturday and Sunday. She will be in Potsdam, Malone and Plattsburgh on Saturday, and Westport and Speculator on Sunday.