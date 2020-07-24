Report: Almost 114,000 Vermont jobs were saved by Paycheck Protection Program

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

According to recent data from the Treasury Department, Vermont businesses received nearly 12,000 loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program with a net value of almost $1.2 billion.

Now, an analysis of the Treasury data by Business.org shows that the PPP saved 113,838 jobs in Vermont. In New Hampshire, which received almost 24,000 loans worth more than $2.5 billion, some 210,000 jobs were retained, according to the publication. And in New York, $38 billion in loans saved 3.1 million jobs.

Nationwide, more than 50 million jobs that might have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been saved by PPP funding, and the more money a state received, the more jobs were saved. California businesses, which received the most from the program — more than $68 billion — retained 6.5 million, according to the Business.org analysis.

A separate analysis by WalletHub used Department of Labor statistics attempted to calculate how quickly each state is recovering, based on changes in unemployment claims since the pandemic began. Vermont saw a 879 percent increase in claims over the same period in 2019, the fourth lowest in the country.

New Hampshire, meanwhile, saw a 2700 percent increase in jobless claims, putting the Granite State near the bottom of the rankings. New York ranked 17th with a 1,145 percent increase in claims since the pandmic began.

The report suggests that blue states seem to be recovering faster, with new jobless claims falling at a quicker rate than in red states. Nationally, layoffs due to coronavirus wiped out all the jobs created since the 2008 recession.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog