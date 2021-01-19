Report: Black drivers stopped at higher rate in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new report finds that Black drivers are stopped at a higher rate than white drivers in Vermont based on their estimated driving populations, and Black and Hispanic drivers are ticketed, arrested and searched at a higher rate than their white counterparts.

The study entitled “Trends in Racial Disparities in Vermont Traffic Stops, 2014-19” is based on more than 800,000 traffic stops in Vermont from 2014-2019, by 79 different Vermont law enforcement agencies. It found that white drivers are stopped at a rate of 256 per 1,000 white residents, compared to Black drivers who are stopped at a rate of 459 per 1,000 Black residents.

The researchers — led by University of Vermont Economics professor Stephanie Seguino, along with Cornell University’s Nancy Brooks and data analyst Pat Autilio — also broke down the data by agency, which reveals wide variation in the disparities.

For example, on average, Black drivers are about 3.5 times more likely and Hispanics 3.9 times more likely to be searched during a stop than white drivers. But, in Brattleboro, Black drivers are almost 9 times more likely to be searched than white drivers; in Shelburne, 4.4 times greater; in South Burlington; 3.9 times greater; in Vergennes, 3.8 times greater; in Burlington, 3.6 times greater; and in Rutland, 3.45 times greater.

According to the study, in Stowe, Black drivers are less likely to be searched than white drivers.