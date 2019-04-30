Report: Leroy Headley believed to be in Philadelphia

Authorities believe South Burlington murder suspect Leroy Headley traveled to Philadelphia shortly after allegedly killing his longtime girlfriend, according to a news.

WPVI-TV, an ABC affiliate, reported Tuesday that, nearly one year later after Hedley allegedly shot and killed Anako “Anette” Lumumba, he may be living West Philadelphia under an assumed name.

The station did not provide a source for the report. But a Vermont spokesman for the US Marshals Service, the federal agency charged with apprehending fugitives, said it had uncovered the information during its investigation into Headley’s whereabouts.

Headley is wanted by South Burlington Police for the May 3, 2018, shooting. He faces second-degree murder charges, we well as a previous charge of sexual assault on a minor.

Police believe Headly, who is from Jamaica originally, may have planned to flee after the alleged shooting and may have received assistance in remaining hidden from law enforcement.

Less than two weeks after police issued a warrant for Headley’s arrest, his car was found on a city street in Albany, New York. Investigators searched the vehicle, but police have not said what evidence, if any, was found.

On Monday, the US Marshals Service announced the reward for Headley’s capture and arrest whad been raised to $10,000.

Headley is described as a black male, 5’6” to 5’7” tall with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Headley and his whereabout should call the U.S. Marshals at 202-307-9100 or South Burlington Police at 802-846-4111.