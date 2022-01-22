The Lyndonville Police want to know who was involved in a reported shots-fired incident.

According to an email from Chief Jack Harris, it happened on Route 5 at about 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Someone in a moving car is believed to have fired more than once at another car. There were no reports of any injuries, nor were descriptions available for the vehicles or any of the people inside them.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to public safety. However, if you know anything more about the incident than what was mentioned here, the Lyndonville P.D. is asking you to call them at (802) 626-1271.