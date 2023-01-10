A report released by the Vermont Department of Corrections shows the mental health challenges inmates and staff see at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

The survey was conducted in June 2022, what DOC commissioner Nicolas Deml calls one of the worst staffing periods.

The survey was the second of three planned surveys in a voluntary, five-year effort to gather data and try to improve prison systems.

A main challenge was poor mental health among staff and incarcerated individuals. The survey found that 30% of staff and 37% of inmates had suicidal thoughts.

100% of people said they observed stress in their co-workers. The DOC created a suicide prevention advisory panel made up of mental health practitioners.

A member of the research team, Abigail Crocker, says some of these issues sprouted out of the pandemic. “That’s challenging, and I think it really presented itself as a challenge especially during Covid, and we’re really seeing those challenges present themselves in mental health impacts in the incarcerated population,” says Crocker.

“I think our attention very much needs to be focused on addressing those impacts and really helping folks to become well, focusing on mental health and emotional health, and addressing the trauma that’s occurred in our system,” says Deml.

The survey also showed some inmates had concerns about their access to healthcare. According to the DOC commissioner, Vermont put its healthcare contract for the prison system up for bid and wants to focus on the current mental health landscape moving forward.