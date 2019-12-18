Vermont prisons chief resigns; state to launch external review of corrections department

Mike Touchette, director of the Vermont Department of Corrections, has resigned in the wake of a news report that alleges more than a dozen officers at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility engaged in drug use and sexual assault at the women’s prison.

According to Mike Smith, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services, Touchette is stepping down after a 30-year career at the corrections department. Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Judy Henkin will serve as acting commissioner.

Smith said he will ask Gov. Phil Scott to commission an external investigation to “look deeply” into the department and its operations.

“I am hopeful this investigation will start within the next few weeks and conclude within 120 days,” Smith said. “This will ensure we get an outside perspective on the conditions within the Department of Corrections.”

Meanwhile, Smith said he hopes to make recommendations to Scott by the end of the week on staffing and training at the facility, which became a women’s prison in 2011.

The Agency of Human Services has also created a hotline for corrections department employees to report “sensitive information,” and Smith said he has told supervisors that no retaliation against potential whistleblowers “will be tolerated.”

This is a developing story.