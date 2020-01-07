Report: Zuckerman to run for Vermont governor

Lt. Gov David Zuckerman will announce next week that he is running for Vermont governor in 2020, according to a news report from VTDigger.

The report cites “two Democratic insiders familiar with his announcement plans,” although Zuckerman, a Progressive/Democrat, declined to say Tuesday whether he will enter the race. He said he will announce his plans Monday.

“A decision just has to be made and so I have made that decision,” Zuckerman said. “Monday will come.”

Former education secretary Rebecca Holcombe, a Democrat, said in July that she would run for governor. Gov. Phil Scott has not yet formally announced his reelection bid, but VT Digger reports that he has already begun raising money for a campaign.