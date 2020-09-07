Reported armed robbery in Enosburg leads to search for suspect

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in an alleged armed robbery in Enosburg. It reportedly happened shortly before midnight Saturday night at the Maplefields gas station and convenience store on Pearl Street.

The person seen in the attached photo is accused of showing a silver handgun, robbing the clerk of an unknown amount of cash and running away toward Orchard Street. It’s believed to be a white male, 5’6″ tall and weighing about 180 pounds, who may be limping from an injury suffered while trying to climb a fence during the getaway. The suspect was said to be wearing a black face mask, a pair of sunglasses and an inside-out gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you know who this person is or where they may be, the Sheriff’s Department is asking you to call them at (802) 524-2166.