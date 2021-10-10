Reported road rage incident leads to shots fired, two arrests

JohnGrayson Eckroth, 29, of Granville, VT is one of two people charged in connection with a reported road rage incident on Friday. No photo of the second suspect was available. (Photo courtesy VT State Police)

A road rage incident that reportedly stretched for 30 miles and apparently ended with shots being fired has led to a pair of arrests.

On Sunday, Vermont State Police wrote that one of the suspects is JohnGrayson Eckroth, 29, of Granville. He was reportedly driving erratically on Route 100 on Friday, blocking traffic and nearly causing several crashes.

Police accuse him of following Larry Runk, 36, from Duxbury to Hancock, driving by Runk’s house in Hancock several times and creating a disturbance by honking his horn. In response, troopers wrote that Runk fired several rounds of bird shot at Eckroth’s car with a shotgun, breaking a window. No one was hurt.

Eckroth is charged with negligent operation, disorderly conduct and lying to police. Runk is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.