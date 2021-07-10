Reported shots-fired incident in Burlington’s Old North End

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Burlington Police are searching for witnesses to a reported shots-fired incident in the Old North End.

According to an email from the department, it happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Hickok Place and Greene Street. Officers believe a small group of people had an argument in the street which ended with the gunshot or gunshots.

It wasn’t clear Saturday night how many times the person fired or what type of firearm they were believed to be carrying. They’d already left the area by the time the initial report came in, according to investigators.

If you were nearby at the time, the Burlington P.D. is asking you to call them at (802) 540-2143.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog