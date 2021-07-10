Reported shots-fired incident in Burlington’s Old North End

The Burlington Police are searching for witnesses to a reported shots-fired incident in the Old North End.

According to an email from the department, it happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Hickok Place and Greene Street. Officers believe a small group of people had an argument in the street which ended with the gunshot or gunshots.

It wasn’t clear Saturday night how many times the person fired or what type of firearm they were believed to be carrying. They’d already left the area by the time the initial report came in, according to investigators.

If you were nearby at the time, the Burlington P.D. is asking you to call them at (802) 540-2143.