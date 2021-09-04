Reported shots-fired incident in East Fairfield leads to arrest

A suspect was being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town Saturday night after being arrested in the wake of a reported shots-fired incident in East Fairfield.

Cayman Ford, 49, is charged with reckless endangerment and domestic assault. According to Vermont State Police, the incident took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Lost Nation Road.

The gunshots reportedly followed an argument. There was no indication from investigators Saturday night if anyone was hurt.

Ford, an East Fairfield resident, is being held on $1,000 bail. An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.