Reported shots-fired incident in East Fairfield leads to arrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A suspect was being held at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town Saturday night after being arrested in the wake of a reported shots-fired incident in East Fairfield.

Cayman Ford, 49, is charged with reckless endangerment and domestic assault. According to Vermont State Police, the incident took place shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Lost Nation Road.

The gunshots reportedly followed an argument. There was no indication from investigators Saturday night if anyone was hurt.

Ford, an East Fairfield resident, is being held on $1,000 bail. An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog