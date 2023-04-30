A man from Fairlee is being held without bail at Northeast State Correctional in St. Johnsbury on charges connected with a reported stabbing.

Vermont State Police accuse Anthony Saucer, 44, of stabbing another man shortly after 8:30 Saturday night during a fight on Route 5S. Troopers did not indicate the severity of the injuries sustained by the alleged victim, nor did they mention if he was hospitalized.

Saucer is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated disorderly conduct and violating release conditions. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.