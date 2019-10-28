Brookfield attorney announces plan to challenge Scott for Vermont governor

John Klar, a Republican attorney, farmer and former pastor from Brookfield, made it official Monday, announcing on the steps of the State House in Montpelier that he will challenge Vermont Gov. Phil Scott in 2020.

In an email to media outlets over the weekend, Klar said he will work to repeal two significant, but controversial pieces of legislation: Act 46, Vermont’s school consolidation law; and Act 250, which dictates land use and development in Vermont. On his campaign website, Klar also said he’ll reverse “swollen tax and regulatory burdens” and reduce government waste and excess.

“Only then can Vermont’s blob-like tax burden be reduced, and its income tax receipts increase via economic stimulation,” he said.

Scott survived a primary challenge in 2018, defeating business owner Keith Stern by a margin of about two-to-one.he then went on to beat Democrat Kristine Hallquist in the general election.